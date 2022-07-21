Deebo Samuel‘s trainer posted a video Tuesday, saying the 49ers receiver is about to get “paid.” Samuel’s appearance in the video created optimism among 49ers fans that maybe good news is close.

But Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that “absolutely nothing is imminent” between Samuel and the 49ers in contract negotiations, and it is unclear whether Samuel will report to training camp Tuesday without an extension.

Samuel and the 49ers have had talks about a long-term deal, Pelissero adds, but it is uncertain how close the sides are.

Samuel became eligible for an extension after the 2021 season, and the lack of progress in negotiations with the 49ers this offseason prompted him to ask for a trade. He has outplayed the $3.986 million in base salary he is due in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

Samuel had 1,770 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors last season, and he added a passing touchdown.

Report: No deal imminent for Deebo Samuel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk