Report: No consensus within Knicks front office whether to pursue Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball’s free agency will likely come down to a small handful of teams vying for his services. On top of the incumbent Pelicans, the Bulls and Knicks figure to be two of the other teams to pursue Ball with the two latter franchises most heavily linked to the guard in recent years.

While it was Chicago that pursued him most aggressively in the season, the Knicks, armed with a host of cap space, are expected to be serious suitors in free agency. However, the Knicks themselves may not be entirely set on pursuing Ball.

Per Ian Begley of the SportsNet New York:

“One source with knowledge of the dynamic at the deadline expected the Knicks to pursue Ball again in the offseason. But as recently as late in the regular season, there was no consensus on Ball among Knicks decision-makers.”

New York has a need at the point guard position and Ball would make sense next to longtime friend Julius Randle and No. 3 pick RJ Barrett, but there are multiple options available. On top of Ball, Devonte’ Graham and Kendrick Nunn are other names mentioned as possibilities by Begley.