Report: ‘No chance’ of Texas A&M 5-star DL commit Dominick McKinley signing this week

Texas A&M fans looking forward to seeing Dominick McKinley sign his letter of intent with the Aggies will have to wait a little bit longer.

According to a report from 247Sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong, the 2024 5-star defensive lineman commit will not be signing with Texas A&M — or anyone else for that matter — during the early signing period.

“No chance of that,” McKinley’s mom Angie told 247Sports on Wednesday. “He’s just processing everything and that is why he’s not signing. He’s waiting for February.”

Per the report, McKinley plans to take official visits to LSU and Tennessee in January. He received an in-home visit from Oklahoma head coach Brett Venables and his staff this past Thursday.

McKinley had official visits with the Aggies, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas over the summer. Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with McKinley over FaceTime on Tuesday night, Wiltfong said.

According to TexAgs senior recruiting analyst Jason Howell, the McKinley “family has also been in communication with Texas A&M.” He has 27 total offers and has already taken a visit to LSU as well.

McKinley is 6-foot-5 1/2, 280 pounds and hails from Acadiana High School in Lafayette, La.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire