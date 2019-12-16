Report: “No Belief” in Thunder organization they can trade Chris Paul at deadline

We’ve said it before: It’s highly unlikely Oklahoma City was going to be able to trade Chris Paul during this season. Why? I can give you 85.6 million reasons — that’s how much money CP3 is owed for the two seasons after this one. Paul is playing well this season and has been a good mentor in the Thunder locker room, there just are not teams with the cap space or stomach to take on that contract right now.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed that Sunday on the network’s “Woj & Lowe: Trade Season Special.”

“There is no belief in Oklahoma City or even the CP3 camp that there’s going to be a trade for him. After the season, another year off that giant contract? Maybe. He’s played well for them.”

For an Oklahoma City team in the mix for one of the last couple playoff spots in the West with their 11-14 record, Paul has value. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 assists per game, playing good defense on the perimeter, and is a perfect role model for their point guard of the future, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Other teams may not see as much value, especially when they have to give up someone (and maybe some picks) to get him.

Paul may get traded this summer, although the trade deadline of 2021 or the following summer may be more likely.