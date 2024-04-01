Report: No. 2 uncommitted QB set to visit Oregon before announcement

In a report from On3.com, the nation’s No. 2 uncommitted quarterback, Husan Longstreet, will visit Oregon before making his official announcement on April 14.

But Oregon is just one of three schools Longstreet will visit as he will be going to Ole Miss and Auburn as well.

Longstreet is a four-star recruit from the Class of 2025 and stands at 6-foot-1 and hails from Corona, Calif. Should he choose to commit to the Ducks, Longstreet will join a talented, but crowded, quarterback room in Eugene.

Oregon will have Dante Moore, Austin Novosad, Akili Smith, Jr. and Luke Moga on the roster in 2025 as things stand as they are. But college football rosters fluctuate with the transfer portal and the odds say someone or someones will move on elsewhere.

