Report: No. 1 RB planning March visit with Florida

Billy Napier stopped by five-star running back Richard Young‘s school in January and asked for an opportunity to recruit the top-ranked rusher in the country. A little over a month later, it appears that the in-state prospect has let the Gators into the race as he plans to visit the new staff in the coming months, according to 247Sports.

“It’s been good,” Young said. “I am going to be back up there hopefully in March and see what the new staff is about. With their program changing, and what Napier has been doing, recruiting me heavily. I am still looking at that. I don’t know what date I will be there, but it should be in March hopefully.”

Meeting the new staff is what Young is looking forward to the most since he’s already familiar with the Florida campus from past visits. Running backs coach Jabbar Juluke has been Young’s main contact in recent weeks, and this trip will give him a chance to meet his potential future position coach in person.

Juluke’s pitch is a simple one: come to Florida and change the offense. Young is the kind of running back you build you a team around, and Florida’s staff isn’t shy about letting him know how much of a game-changer he’d be for the team.

The competition for Young is fierce. Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon are among the schools he’s considering making official visits to before wrapping up his recruitment. Young wants to be decided by the start of his senior season, giving Florida just under half a year to get the job done.

The 247Sports composite ranks Young as the No. 1 running back and the No. 18 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

