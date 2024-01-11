Report: NMSU defensive coordinator headed to Utah State

Jan. 10—A little over two weeks ago, New Mexico State was tasked with finding a new head coach late in the hiring cycle.

It looks like they'll have to find a new defensive coordinator, too.

Per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Utah State is hiring NMSU defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling in the same capacity. Dreiling, 33, would replace Joe Cauthen, who just completed his first season leading USU's defense.

Head coach Tony Sanchez announced last week that Dreiling had been named associate head coach in addition to his duties as defensive coordinator. Originally hired on Dec. 2, 2021, he made $195,000 in his second season with the Aggies.

In 2023, Dreiling oversaw an NMSU defense that allowed 392.4 yards and 22.8 points per game — the second-best mark in Conference USA, trailing only Jacksonville State (21.2). The Aggies (10-5) closed the season on a nine-game win streak behind several sterling defensive performances, notably holding Auburn to just 65 rushing yards in a 31-10 win on Nov. 18.

In his first season with NMSU, Dreiling coordinated the most improved defense in the country as the Aggies jumped from 127th to 29th in total defense. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Pittsburg State (2018-19) in addition to stints as a defensive analyst at Oregon (2020) and the defensive run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach at Southeast Missouri State (2021).

A Hutchinson, Kan. native, Dreiling was a four-time All-American linebacker at Pittsburg State from 2009-13. He helped lead the Gorillas to the 2011 Division II national championship, earning Division II National Defensive Player of the Year and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Defensive Player of the Year honors in the process.

This story will be updated.