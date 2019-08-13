Report: N'Keal Harry's injury 'very minor' despite another missed practice

N'Keal Harry hasn't practiced since limping off Ford Field with an apparent hamstring injury in the New England Patriots' preseason opener.

But it appears we shouldn't be concerned about the rookie wide receiver.

Harry's injury is "very minor" and he should be "fine," The Boston Globe's Nick Kelly reported Tuesday.

Harry didn't participate in practice Monday or Tuesday, and the Patriots likely will be cautious with their first-round pick. But as was reported last Friday, it doesn't sound like Harry's status for Week 1 of the regular season is in jeopardy.

New England also doesn't play its second preseason game until Saturday against the Tennessee Titans, so it's possible the 21-year-old could return before then to get valuable reps in a crowded wide receiver group.

