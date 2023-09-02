Report: Nigel James has scheduled a Rutgers basketball official visit

Four-star guard Nigel James is looking to take an official visit to Rutgers basketball this fall. The Big Ten program are one of four teams that James has scheduled an official visit with so far.

James, a 6-foot, 170-pound guard for Long Island Lutheran, is one of the top prospects in the northeast.

Offered by Rutgers in late June, James has also been offered by Marquette, UMass, St. Joseph’s (Philadelphia), Providence, St. John’s, George Mason, Iowa, Syracuse, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech among others.

James will be taking an early October official visit to Rutgers basketball.

On Friday, 365 Recruits tweeted several of the planned official visits for James including the one from Rutgers.

‘25 Nigel James of @LuHiBasketball has updated us on official visits that he has set up. September 15th- Syracuse September 29th- Providence for Midnight Madness October 6th-8th- Rutgers October 20th (weekend)- Wake Forest@nigel_j24 — 365 Recruits (@365_Recruits) September 1, 2023

James re-tweeted the report.

Confident in his handle, James is a silky smooth ball handler and distributor. He has great range to his offensive game and is strong defensively.

The class of 2024 prospect is already very nuanced in his game. He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN.com.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire