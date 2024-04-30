Report: Nico Moretti in transfer portal

Apr. 29—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is now down to two returning scholarship players from last year's team that went 29-9 and reached the Elite Eight. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported early Monday afternoon that Illini redshirt freshman guard Nico Moretti would enter the transfer portal.

Moretti is the fifth Illinois player to enter the portal this offseason and did so two days before the transfer window closes. Dain Dainja was the first and quickly landed at Memphis. Sencire Harris and Amani Hansberry followed assistant coach Chester Frazier to West Virginia, and Luke Goode will play his final season at Indiana.

Moretti arrived at Illinois in the middle of the 2022-23 season and redshirted. A late November foot injury cost the 6-foot-1 guard 11 games, and he played sparingly upon his return. Moretti appeared in 18 games, averaging 1.5 points in 5.9 minutes per game. The Bologna, Italy, native scored a career high nine points — in a career high 17 minutes — in Illinois' late February home win against Iowa.

Illinois now has five open scholarships for the 2024-25 season given the roster turnover this month. The Illini have added Mercer forward Jake Davis, Louisville guard Tre White, Arizona guard Kylan Boswell and Notre Dame forward Carey Booth via the portal and will also bring in freshmen bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Jason Jakstys.