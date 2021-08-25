Report: Nick Vannett to miss 2-4 weeks with knee injury

The Saints had a couple of tight ends get hurt in Monday night’s preseason game and Tuesday brought word that Adam Trautman avoided a serious foot injury.

Wednesday brought an update on Nick Vannett. Vannett went for an MRI after hurting his knee against the Jaguars and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he is expected to miss two-to-four weeks as a result of the injury.

Juwan Johnson, Garrett Griffin, and Ethan Wolf are the other tight ends in New Orleans. The team could keep an eye on who gets cut elsewhere if they want to bolster the group until everyone is healthy.

The Saints also had cornerback Ken Crawley go down with an injury on Monday and he’s expected to miss time heading into the regular season.

