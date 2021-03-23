Tight end Nick Keizer is re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, Sam Dowell of the Kansas City Star reports.

Keizer received an initial offer last week.

The Chiefs’ tight ends room now includes Travis Kelce, Keizer and Blake Bell.

Keizer, who turns 26 in May, made his NFL debut last season. He played all 16 games with three starts.

Keizer saw action on 302 offensive snaps and 223 on special teams.

He caught six passes for 63 yards.

Report: Nick Keizer re-signing with Chiefs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk