Report: Nick Foles not expected to remain with Eagles next year

For a guy who was on the verge of being out of the NFL a couple seasons ago, Nick Foles is about to become one of the league’s most wanted men.

Foles, suiting up Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ final regular-season game, is not expected to remain with Philadelphia next year, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. If he’s available, he’ll instantly rocket to the top of many teams’ quarterback wish lists, alongside fellow veteran and Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.

Foles, per Rapoport, believes he can return to being a full-time starter in the NFL, and won’t have that opportunity in Philadelphia once Carson Wentz returns from an injured back. Certainly, Philadelphia could carry both players — their combined salary of $29 million is still less than, say, Aaron Rodgers or Matt Ryan are slated to make alone next year — but Foles believes he’d have the opportunity to cash in on a much longer deal than the one-year option Philadelphia currently holds.

What happens to Nick Foles next?

There are two scenarios that Philadelphia could take, according to Rapoport:

1. The Eagles could pick up Foles’ 2019 option with the expectation that Foles would spend $2 million out of his 2018 signing bonus to effectively buy his way out of his contract and enter free agency. The Eagles will have one week after the Super Bowl to make their decision; Foles will have five days after the Eagles’ decision to make his own. Foles’ $20 million salary for 2019 will become effective on March 18.

2. The Eagles could slap Foles with the franchise tag, allowing them to trade him to another team.

Where will Foles end up?

Both options will require negotiation and flexibility, and teams across the NFL will be watching with intense interest. Foles as a bridge to the future in NFC East rivals New York or Washington? Foles as a stopgap solution in Tampa Bay or Oakland? The options are wide open.

Foles could have at least one more game in an Eagles uniform provided Philadelphia beats Washington on Sunday and Minnesota loses to the Bears. It’s a long shot, but then the entire third act of his career has been a long shot, too.

If he leaves the Eagles, Nick Foles is about to become a very in-demand quarterback.

