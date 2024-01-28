Report: Nick Caley ‘well-positioned' in Patriots' OC search originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could have their two most important assistant coach roles filled in short order.

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, who has an in-person interview scheduled with the Patriots on Sunday for their offensive coordinator job, is "viewed by some close to the process as well-positioned to ultimately lead the offense," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported Sunday.

Caley had a Zoom interview with New England earlier this week, per our Phil Perry, and he's the only known OC candidate to date who has gotten a second interview. He's plenty familiar with the Patriots, having spent eight years as an assistant in Foxboro from 2015 to 2022 before joining the Rams in 2023.

In fact, Caley actually interviewed for New England's OC opening in early 2022 after Josh McDaniels' departure and was viewed as a strong candidate before head coach Bill Belichick gave offensive play-calling duties to Matt Patricia.

The Patriots also included Caley in their OC search last January before hiring Bill O'Brien, who lasted just one season in New England before taking the Ohio State offensive coordinator job earlier this month.

Caley would be an intriguing hire given his familiarity with the Patriots and his work in Sean McVay's offense this past season. The Rams averaged 23.8 points per game in 2023 -- eighth in the NFL -- and amassed 425 yards in their playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so any schemes that Caley can bring over from Los Angeles would be welcome on a Patriots offense that tied for last in the NFL in points scored (13.9).

The Patriots seem keen on the Rams' system, interviewing four OC candidates with ties to McVay in Caley, Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson, Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron and Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown. Waldron took the Chicago Bears' OC job and the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hired Robinson on Saturday, so if New England has its sights set on Caley, head coach Jerod Mayo may want to act fast.

The Patriots reportedly are planning to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator and still are conducting interviews for special teams coordinator.

