Report: NHL won’t discipline Sidney Crosby for hit on Martin Fehervary

Report: NHL won’t discipline Crosby for hit on Caps' Fehervary originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety won’t fine or suspend Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby for grabbing Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary and throwing him headfirst into the boards during Washington’s 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported.

Crosby wasn’t penalized for the incident during the game.

Crosby taking out some frustration in his return to the lineup. Pens down 5-1 to Caps pic.twitter.com/zHD40mg7OW — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 15, 2021

Playing in just his second game of the season thanks to a wrist injury and a COVID-19 diagnosis, Crosby appeared visibly frustrated after Washington’s lead ballooned in the third period. In addition to laying the hit on Fehervary, the veteran forward also found himself in the penalty box for crosschecking Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov later in the period.

Fehervary declined to detail his thoughts on the play, telling reporters during his postgame press conference, “I don't even know what should I talk about it.” He added, “I don’t care. We’ll see next game.” The rookie defenseman was shaken up by the hit but stayed in the game.

With the win, the Capitals (9-2-4) extended their winning streak to four straight and tied the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins (5-5-4) have dropped two in a row sitting in a tie with the Columbus Blue Jackets for sixth in the division.