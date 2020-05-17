Report: NHL and players union ‘making progress’ on 24-team playoff format

The joint Return to Play Committee organized by the National Hockey League and its players union is "making progress" toward implementing a 24-team playoff tournament to determine this season's Stanley Cup champion, The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday.

Sources indicate the Return To Play Committee has talked throughout the weekend, NHL-NHLPA making progress on a 24-team format. Sources also stressing there's still work to be done, but clearly the weekend has produced some traction. More talks expected over next day or two. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 17, 2020

NHL officials suspended the 2019-20 season in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, just a few weeks before the Stanley Cup playoffs were set to begin. With several teams on the playoff bubble when play was stopped, it appears the NHL is moving toward expanding the playoff field - though LeBrun writes that there still could be some games played before the postseason begins. Progress is good, but the situation remains a work-in-progress.

As NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told LeBrun in a story published Tuesday, talks have been fluid and proposals are dependent on public health officials' evolving understanding of the novel coronavirus.

"I'd be careful about cementing anything in your mind at this point," Daly said. "I think, you know, there's been a lot of discussion about a lot of different formats. A lot of different variations. Because we haven't made any decisions. That's why I'd be careful cementing any one scenario over any other right now."

If a 24-team format with 12 teams from each conference was implemented, it would include some teams who were facing long odds of reaching the postseason under normal circumstances. However, a few of those teams, such as the Montreal Canadiens (31-31-9) and Chicago Blackhawks (32-30-8), reside in larger markets and would help boost TV revenue to help offset the loss of fans attending games.

Per LeBrun, the NHL's Board of Governors has a conference call scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Monday. It's not yet known whether the league is going to make a decision on any playoff format, but it's clear both the NHL and its players union are willing to get creative in order to salvage this season.

