Report: NHL, NHLPA focus on Jan. 13 start date, table financial discussions

Report: NHL, NHLPA focus on Jan. 13 start, table financial discussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NHL and NHLPA will not have any more discussions on financial changes to the CBA agreed upon over the summer and will aim for a Jan. 13 start to the season, Darren Dreger reported Monday. This was the major issue that was preventing the league from finalizing any details for the 2021 season.

In November, the owners presented two proposals to the players regarding escrow and deferred payments. The players balked at changing the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement that had recently been negotiated and a stalemate followed.

In normal labor talks, when one side decides no progress is being made and decides they just are not going to talk about a serious issue (or, in this case, the issue) anymore, it's usually a bad sign. In this case, however, since a memorandum of understanding for a new CBA was already in place, the decision to bypass all financial discussions means the owners will accept the terms originally agreed upon.

With the financial issues resolved for now, then all that's left to do is finalize the specifics of a 2021 season that will be played in the midst of a pandemic. It's pretty incredible that this is seen as being the easy part.

Both the NHL and NHLPA now have to reach an agreement on health and safety protocols, division alignment, schedules, etc. and all of this must be approved by the NHL board of governors and the NHLPA executive committee.

There is still work to be done, but Monday's report means we are much closer to a hockey season.