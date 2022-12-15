Report: NHL looking to add more rivalry games with changes to schedule

We may be seeing the Battle of Alberta a lot more often as soon as next season as the NHL reportedly explores changes to its scheduling format. (Reuters)

The NHL schedule could potentially look very different in a year's time.

Sportico reported Thursday that the NHL is looking to potentially increase the number of games played by geographical rivals up to as many as eight times per season next year.

The report further revealed that the decision was being weighed on the basis of a number of potential benefits, namely to ease the travel demands of the NHL schedule and — more importantly — increase revenue across the league.

News of the possibility comes just days after league commissioner Gary Bettman shared that the NHL’s salary cap would potentially only be going up by $1 million next season, which was much lower than initially expected. The cap remains stagnant due to an agreement between the NHL and NHLPA that required all escrow debts to be paid off from the pandemic for the salary cap to increase by the $4 million figure that had been floated around.

Bettman shared on Tuesday that projections leave the players association with approximately $70 million in escrow for the end of the season.

The decision also comes in the wake of the 2021 COVID-shortened NHL season, which saw teams exclusively play teams within their division for the entirety of the 56-game schedule. While the league would save some money on travel, teams would more importantly project to draw more ticket sales due to the increased number of rivalry games.

New Jersey, for example, drew 12,744 fans per game last season on average. Against their interstate rival New York Rangers, the Devils saw nearly a 25 percent increase in ticket sales, averaging 15,767 in the building during those games.

Whether or not this move would be popular is an entirely different discussion — fans often drew weary of facing the same team up to 10 times during the COVID-shortened season, as was the case between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens — though the NHL seems unlikely to base their decisions on fan feedback, evidenced by Bettman’s comments on the appeal of digital board ads earlier this week.

It’s also unclear exactly how far along these discussions actually are. Sportico reported that a change in schedule structure was not on the agenda at the Board of Governors meeting, though it was discussed at the GM meetings in Toronto earlier this fall.

