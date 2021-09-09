Report: NHL's investigation into Evander Kane's gambling allegations stalled

Evander Kane has been embroiled in a tumultuous offseason. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/NHLI via Getty Images)

In July, the NHL swiftly launched an investigation into allegations that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was betting on his own games. The process has now reached a snag.

According to Front Office Sports, the NHL has been unable to to interview Kane’s wife Anna, who first alleged in an Instagram story that her estranged husband was gambling on games he was involved in. It is unclear why she has been unreachable.

The league was able to analyze the betting trends of Sharks games, but didn’t notice any abnormalities.

Kane went public shortly after the allegation and denied all claims.

“I have NEVER gambled/bet on hockey, NEVER gambled/bet on a Sharks game, NEVER gambled/bet on any of my games and NEVER thrown a hockey game,” the 30-year-old winger wrote. “The facts are I personally had my best season of my career last year and was the most consistent I’ve been throughout any season, I’m proud of that.”

When the allegation was first made, the Sharks released a statement in which they made it known they were cooperating with the NHL in its investigation, and that they “support a full, transparent investigation into the situation to maintain the integrity of the game and consistency with our team values.”

Earlier this year, Kane filed for bankruptcy, in which he admitted to having over $1.5 million in gambling debts. He is also involved in a lawsuit that alleges he reneged on a promise to pay a woman at least $2 million to abort their pregnancy.

Several of Kane's San Jose teammates have reportedly made it known they do not want him to return to the club for the 2021-22 campaign.

The former fourth-overall pick has appeared in 769 games for three different organizations over his career, scoring 264 goals and 506 points.

