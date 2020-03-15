Report: NFLPA wouldn’t provide consent to move league year

The NFL couldn’t change the league calendar on its own. It needed the approval of the Players Association.

The sides discussed the matter Sunday after the NFPA announced it had approved the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Free agency will proceed as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as previously reported. The reason? The NFLPA would not provide consent to move the league year, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

“NFLPA says: No one is traveling anyway,” Schefter wrote on social media. “It’s not football activity; it’s deals. Everyone is working remotely. Let’s do our business remotely. And this could get worse before it gets better. So do it now.”

That’s what PFT speculated earlier today that the decision was made to proceed possibly in part because things could get worse two or four or six or even eight weeks from now. So a delay could push the entire schedule back with no end in sight to delays.

Thus, the negotiating window opens at noon ET on Monday with the official start of free agency at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

