Report: NFLPA votes to retain DeMaurice Smith as executive director for another term
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DeMaurice Smith will serve at least another term as the NFL Players Association executive director.
The NFLPA’s board of representatives voted to retain Smith for another term on Friday night, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith received 22 votes, the minimum he needed to stay on.
The NFLPA’s board of representatives just voted to retain executive director DeMaurice Smith for another term, but the term could be as little as one year, per sources.
Smith got the minimum 22 votes. 8 voted against him and 2 abstained.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2021
Smith has held his post for 12 years. It’s unclear how long his next term will last, though Pelissero said it may be for just one year.
Though he has been leading the union for more than a decade, there has been a toward him by some players in recent years. Many were during the last collective bargaining agreement negotiations — something that did eventually end with an . Players passed the new CBA by just 60 votes last March.
Smith’s extension comes after news broke of John Gruden’s racist email
The news of Smith’s extension came on the heel’s of news that in an email about Smith in 2011.
A that Gruden sent in 2011 while he was working as an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” He reportedly sent the email to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.
, but said he doesn’t remember sending it. Gruden, who took over with the Raiders in 2018, signed a record 10-year deal with the franchise. The and called the email “appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary.” The Raiders are also reviewing the matter, and said they will address it with Gruden.
Smith slammed Gruden for his wording in the Wall Street Journal, too.
“This is not the first racist comment that I’ve heard and it probably will not be the last. This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America,” Smith . “You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist, just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language … Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs.”