Report: NFLPA votes to retain DeMaurice Smith as executive director for another term

DeMaurice Smith will serve at least another term as the NFL Players Association executive director.

The NFLPA’s board of representatives voted to retain Smith for another term on Friday night, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith received 22 votes, the minimum he needed to stay on.

Smith got the minimum 22 votes. 8 voted against him and 2 abstained.

Smith has held his post for 12 years. It’s unclear how long his next term will last, though Pelissero said it may be for just one year.

Though he has been leading the union for more than a decade, there has been a strong change in attitude toward him by some players in recent years. Many were very critical of him during the last collective bargaining agreement negotiations — something that did eventually end with an extension and the addition of a 17th game to the regular season . Players passed the new CBA by just 60 votes last March.

Smith’s extension comes after news broke of John Gruden’s racist email

The news of Smith’s extension came on the heel’s of news that Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden used a racist trope in an email about Smith in 2011.

A Wall Street Journal report on Friday detailed an email that Gruden sent in 2011 while he was working as an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” He reportedly sent the email to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Gruden apologized for his email on Friday , but said he doesn’t remember sending it. Gruden, who took over with the Raiders in 2018, signed a record 10-year deal with the franchise. The NFL is currently reviewing the incident and called the email “appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary.” The Raiders are also reviewing the matter, and said they will address it with Gruden.

Smith slammed Gruden for his wording in the Wall Street Journal, too.