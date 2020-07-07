The players have spoken, unanimously.

On Thursday night's NFLPA call, the union's board of reps voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"In light of the recent absence of medical justification for holding any preseason games and the necessity of adhering to the acclimation period in order to reduce the possibility of injuries, the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives recommends that no preseason games be played during the 2020 NFL season, and the Board calls upon the NFL to cancel all preseason games due to the on-going COVID pandemic," the memorandum reads.

Here's the resolution the NFLPA board of representatives passed Thursday, calling on the NFL to cancel all 2020 preseason games: pic.twitter.com/Y8ApvxEBYs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

The NFL previously cut the preseason from four to two games, according to a report last week. The Hall of Fame Game, which was scheduled for August 6 between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was also canceled, but the NFLPA has recommended an even more drastic reduction in the preseason.

Whether the NFL will respond to this request in favor of the players' recommendation remains unclear.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO SPORTS UNCOVERED

Stay connected with the Redskins in the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Report: NFLPA unanimously votes for all preseason games to be canceled originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington