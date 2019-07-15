Report: NFLPA expected to file grievance over value of Jadeveon Clowney’s tag

Jadeveon Clowney didn’t agree to a deal with the Texans before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign multi-year pacts with their teams, so he’s set to play out the season under the terms of the tag.

Clowney’s expected to take some time before reporting to the Texans and that wait may allow for a resolution over a dispute over his salary for the coming season. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the NFLPA is expected to file a grievance over the value of Clowney’s tag.

Clowney was listed as a defensive end/outside linebacker by the Texans when they tagged him. The tag for linebackers this year carries a $15.443 million salary, but the least Clowney could make this year is $15.967 million because it is 120 percent more than his salary from the 2018 season.

This year’s tag for defensive ends is $17.128 million and Clowney played more snaps with his hand on the ground as a defensive end than as a linebacker last season. There is no defensive end/outside linebacker category, so it’s easy to see why Clowney would prefer to see that figure as his salary.

The CBA calls for franchise-tagged players to be paid the average of the five largest salaries at the position “at which the Franchise Player participated in the most plays” during the previous year.

Clowney got a $1 million bonus late last year after a dispute about being paid as a linebacker under the terms of the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. While with the Ravens in 2008, Terrell Suggs came to a settlement to increase his compensation to a figure between the two positions after objecting to Baltimore listing him as a linebacker.