Report: NFLPA board unanimously recommends to cancel entire preseason

Just two days after we learned the NFL's plan to cut the 2020 preseason in half, the NFL Players Association is reportedly recommending that the league cancel the entire preseason.

The NFLPA's board of representatives voted unanimously on the recommendation, according to ESPN.

On Thursday night's NFLPA call, the union's board of reps voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games this year. It's unclear whether the league, which has already decided to cut the preseason from four games to two, will consider the recommendation. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) July 3, 2020

On Wednesday, ProFootballTalk reported that the NFL was cutting the preseason in half because of the coronavirus pandemic, keeping Weeks 2 and 3 but eliminating Weeks 1 and 4. Other reports indicated that those preseason games would be pushed back later into August.

If the Eagles end up playing the original Weeks 2 and 3 of their preseason schedule, they will face the Dolphins on the road and the Patriots at home. They were originally scheduled to be at Indianapolis in Week 1 and at home against the Jets in Week 4, but those games have already been canceled.

The NFL is still planning for training camps to begin on July 28 with rookies and select vets allowed to report earlier.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said earlier this offseason that his team will need the entire five-to-six-week training camp to get ready for the 2020 season, especially after missing the entire spring workout schedule because of the pandemic.

The Eagles are scheduled to begin their 2020 regular season in Washington on Sept. 13.

