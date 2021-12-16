Report: NFLPA ‘aggressively’ pushing for Browns, Raiders game postponement

The Cleveland Browns list of players currently on or reportedly going to be added to the reserve/COVID-19 list is a majority of their depth chart at this point:

Add to those the injured players which have ruled out:

RB: Kareem Hunt

WR: Anthony Schwartz

CB: Greg Newsome II

This has led fans and players, especially Mayfield, to be frustrated by the league at this point.

According to Pro Football Talk, the NFLPA, led by their president, Cleveland center J.C. Tretter, want the game to be postponed for safety and integrity purposes:

Also, the NFLPA is currently pushing aggressively for a postponement of the Raiders-Browns game on Saturday. Some in the union believe the entire season should shut down for a week. The union is concerned about player safety and game integrity. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2021

Earlier this week, Roger Goodell stated that there were no talks about postponing games this week but that was prior to a number of other positive tests.

Can the Browns field a team that can keep each other and the Las Vegas Raiders safe on Saturday? What would the product on the field do to the “integrity” of the game as noted in the above tweet?