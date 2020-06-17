The Dolphins will have cornerback Xavien Howard available for the start of the season.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports the NFL has decided not to suspend Howard for his arrest in December after an argument with his fiancée. The state dropped domestic battery charges in February.

An NFL spokesman confirmed to Habib that Howard faces no disciplinary action.

The Dolphins are pairing Howard with free agent signee Byron Jones, devoting $31 million of their salary cap space for their starting corners.

Howard, 26, played only five games last season because of a knee injury that required surgery. He has missed 24 games in four NFL seasons and played all 16 games only once.

But Howard earned Pro Bowl honors and team MVP honors in 2018 when he had seven interceptions.

Report: NFL won’t suspend Xavien Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk