Report: NFL won’t be an option for Jim Harbaugh if NCAA punishes

With a contract extension at Michigan football rumored to be ready to sign, suddenly Jim Harbaugh found himself in the middle of an NCAA firestorm.

The past week-plus, the Wolverines are accused of alleged illegal sign stealing, which has prompted many to believe that the contract extension may be delayed. And even more prevalent is the idea that this, along with not wanting to be amid a bunch of punishment from the NCAA, makes it more likely Harbaugh bolts for the NFL after the season concludes.

In the words of Lee Corso, ‘Not so fast, my friend.’

According to a report from NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the pro ranks will not be a safe haven for Harbaugh should he decide to pull a similar move as his former rival, Pete Carroll.

The NFL is unlikely to make itself a safe harbor for Harbaugh to escape what could be substantial NCAA discipline, league sources say, raising the strong possibility Harbaugh would need to serve some or all of any possible suspension he could face in college if he returns to the pros. There isn’t a bylaw governing the matter. But sources pointed to former Ohio State head coach Jim Tressel as precedent for how the NFL and its teams could handle a college suspension of Harbaugh, who already served a school-imposed three-game suspension this year for alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 dead period and not cooperating with investigators, could still be further disciplined by the NCAA in that case and now faces allegations against the program for an elaborate sign-stealing operation.

It will be interesting to see how everything regarding the NCAA plays out. Harbaugh reportedly wasn’t in town when it arrived on campus on Thursday as he left to go recruiting (which would be normal for the bye week). There are also a lot of rumors about how the NCAA came about the material which is prompting the investigation, which could add layers to an already explosive story.

