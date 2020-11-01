Report: NFL Week 8 games go forward after no players, 1 coach test positive for COVID-19

The NFL has made it through another week with no postponed games. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that the NFL’s most recent round of COVID-19 testing found no new positive tests among players, so all Week 8 games are going forward as scheduled.

All clear leaguewide on Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, per source. Game on for Week 8. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2020

While no players tested positive, one Denver Broncos assistant coach is reportedly in the league’s COVID-19 protocol after testing positive.

No players tested positive. A #Broncos assistant coach did have a new positive test overnight and will not coach today, per source. https://t.co/nKMH1TPTH1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2020

The Broncos will now be without two coaches, as their offensive line coach has been isolating away from the team this week due to COVID-19.

Close calls

There were a few close calls over the past week. The New York Giants placed offensive lineman Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, and reportedly had to quarantine almost all of their remaining offensive linemen after contact tracing. The Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos also each put one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

None of those teams have reported any positive tests since then. The Giants linemen who were quarantined after contact tracing were reportedly allowed to return to team activities the next day.

No new NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, but one Broncos coach reportedly did. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: