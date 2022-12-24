Report: NFL told Commanders that Giants committed PI on key fourth down

Two officiating decisions drew the ire of the Commanders and their fans in last Sunday’s loss to the Giants and the NFL has reportedly admitted that one of them was the incorrect call.

On a fourth down from the Giants’ six-yard-line in the final minute of the game, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke threw a pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the end zone. Samuel was unable to catch the ball after contact with Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes and many Commanders called for a flag for defensive pass interference that never came. The Giants were then able to take knees to run out the remaining time in a 20-12 win.

NFL Media reports that that the NFL told the Commanders this week that Holmes should have been flagged for pass interference. If the penalty had been called, the Commanders would have had a first down on the Giants’ one-yard-line.

Referee John Hussey told a pool reporter after the game that “pass interference is a judgment call” and that his crew felt Holmes’ contact was not “a restriction.”

The Commanders thought they had scored a touchdown a couple of plays before the pass to Samuel, but Brian Robinson‘s scoring run was wiped out due to an illegal formation call on wide receiver Terry McLaurin. McLaurin said after the game that he believed he had cleared his alignment with the official who wound up throwing the flag, but Hussey said that official had no obligation to tell McLaurin he was lined up correctly.

The outcome of the game had big impact on both team’s playoff chances. The Giants enter their Week 16 game with an 8-5-1 while the Commanders are 7-6-1.

