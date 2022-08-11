Report: NFL to schedule new Black Friday game to stream on Amazon

The NFL and Amazon would reportedly like to invite you stay home on Black Friday.

Sports Business Journal's John Ourand reported on Wednesday that the NFL's planning to add a new broadcast to the calendar on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. It will stream on Amazon. Because where better to host a game on the nation's biggest shopping day?

Per the report, the NFL's aiming to implement the game in 2023, but it could be delayed until 2024. Amazon would pay $70-100 million for the rights to the game, according to the report. Neither the NFL nor Amazon have commented on the report.

The game and the rights fees would be in addition to the roughly $1 billion Amazon is reportedly paying annually to stream "Thursday Night Football" exclusively on its Prime platform, an arrangement that starts in Week 2 this season when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Black Friday game marks another new broadcast to the holiday calendar as the NFL continues to demand the attention of football fans while they're home from work. In 2006, the NFL added a primetime game on top of the traditional Thanksgiving daytime double-header. Christmas this year will now feature its own NFL triple-header to the sure chagrin of the NBA.

Now, starting in 2023 — or 2024 — you can nurse your Thanksgiving football hangover with more football on Friday. And if it keeps you home and close to your Amazon checkout cart instead of out shopping in a physical store, so much the better for Amazon.