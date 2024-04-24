Report: NFL teams think Broncos could trade Pat Surtain

With the start of the 2024 NFL draft just one day away, smokescreen season has kicked into high gear. Everything reported at this time of year should be taken with a grain of salt because it’s hard to gauge what’s real and what’s posturing from teams hoping to improve who falls to them on draft day.

With that said, there have been rumblings for months that the Denver Broncos might attempt to trade up during the draft to land one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s class. Moving up from pick No. 12 into the top five would be costly, and teams moving down will likely ask for Denver’s most valuable trade asset: cornerback Pat Surtain.

Speculation intensified on Wednesday when The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini wrote that “[m]ost teams picking in the top five believe the Broncos could make a big swing with a package that could even include star cornerback and fifth-year option pickup Pat Surtain II and more players on expiring deals if Payton’s true love is there.”

It’s important to note that Russini is reporting what other teams think Denver might be willing to do. She’s not reporting that the Broncos are planning to trade Surtain, but other clubs think such a scenario is a possibility. Indeed, such a scenario is possible, but the suggestion that Surtain could be traded is just speculation at this point.

We’ll find out for sure when the draft begins tomorrow night.

