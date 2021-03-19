Report: NFL teams still interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has had seven lawsuits filed against him alleging sexual assault, and the NFL is even investigating the suits as it pertains to violating their personal conduct policy.

However, the off-field issues are not affecting his interest on the trade market.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, multiple NFL teams are still interested in Watson’s services, yet they are also keeping track of the lawsuits.

On March 16, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee posted on Instagram that he was going to file multiple lawsuits against Watson pertaining to the sexual assault allegations. That same evening, Watson took to Twitter to express that he looked forward to clearing his name.

One team that still has its sights set on acquiring Watson is the Carolina Panthers. However, the Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets remain possibilities as those clubs still have ambiguity at the quarterback position.