Report: NFL teams must hold training camp at own facilities amid coronavirus pandemic

If and when training camp begins as scheduled in late July, the Redskins will not be traveling to their usual camp location in Richmond.

The NFL has informed clubs on Tuesday that all training camps will be held at each team's respective facility due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer's training camps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

ESPN's Todd Archer was first to break the news, reporting that the Dallas Cowboys will not be headed to their typical training camp location in Oxnard, California.

The Cowboys will not be heading to Oxnard, California, for training camp this summer with the league directing teams to remain at their own facilities because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple sources. Last week coach Mike McCarthy said... https://t.co/QA5FBlYkef — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) June 2, 2020

Besides the Cowboys, the Panthers, Raiders and Chiefs are among the several NFL teams that hold their annual camp at an offsite location, too.

Washington has held its training camp at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond since 2013. Prior to that, the Redskins had hosted training camp at their Ashburn facilities form 2003-2012.

While the pandemic has prevented all in-person offseason activities, the NFL has yet to determine whether training camp and the regular season will begin as planned. Training camps across the league are expected to open in mid-to-late July.

