Report: NFL teams called Broncos about potential WR trade after Marvin Mims pick

The Denver Broncos traded up in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday to select Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims with their first pick in the draft.

After the Broncos were aggressive in their pursuit of Mims on draft day, other teams took notice and called Denver general manager George Paton about the potential availability of receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos received “a call or two” about the possibility of a WR trade after the Mims pick, according to a report from The MMQB’s Albert Breer. No deal was struck during the draft and it seems unlikely that a deal will get done because Denver has set a high asking price for both Jeudy and Sutton.

“At this point, it’d cost a lot in 2024 picks to get Jeudy or Sutton,” Breer tweeted on Friday. “And teams are being stingy with ’24 picks.”

The Broncos have said multiple times in recent weeks that they do not plan to trade Jeudy or Sutton, and Denver has declined opportunities to do so.

It’s worth noting that Mims is a speedy deep threat, which would make him more of a threat to KJ Hamler for snaps than Jeudy or Sutton. It’s also worth noting that Sutton’s and Tim Patrick’s contracts will have minimal “dead money” cap hits beginning in 2024, and teams are always planning ahead.

The Broncos do not appear to be interested in trading a receiver at the moment, but the Mims pick will give them some flexibility going forward.

