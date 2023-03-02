Report: NFL teams believe Jawaan Taylor will hit free agent market

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told reporters at the 2023 NFL Combine that the team is working to try to bring right tackle Jawaan Taylor back.

Other NFL teams evidently aren’t convinced the Jaguars will be able to make that happen.

John Shipley of Jaguar Report spoke to several scouts and coaches at the combine about everything from a potential Jalen Ramsey reunion in Jacksonville to long-term expectations of Trevor Lawrence. When he asked an AFC offensive assistant coach and an AFC pro scout about Taylor, both believed he’d hit the market later this month.

“The way he played against Bosa and Mack should earn him any contract he wants,” an AFC Pro Scout told Jaguar Report. “Our feeling is he will be a free agent. You can’t tag a right tackle. He will probably one of the highest-paid OL in this year’s group because it isn’t very deep or top-heavy and he is a young guy with upside. I would keep him if I was them, but his agent [Drew Rosenhaus] will probably fight to let him be a FA.”

That evaluation of the situation makes plenty of sense. The franchise tag — which may be needed to retain tight end Evan Engram — would cost $18.244 million if used on Taylor. While the Jaguars have managed to climb more than $16 million under the cap and can get further by cutting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the team also has to account for Calvin Ridley’s $11.1 million cap hit that’ll be added when he’s reinstated from suspension.

While Baalke didn’t rule out the tag as a tool to retain Taylor, it doesn’t seem very realistic.

Keeping Taylor would make sense if the Jaguars could negotiate a cost-effective deal with the tackle, but he may be in line for a massive one on the open market.

Earlier this week, Mia O’Brien of 1010XL reported that the Jaguars are OK with the idea of drafting a swing tackle to replace Taylor if he hits the market. That may end up being the most prudent solution to this situation.

