Report: NFL teams asking Bears about Robert Quinn trade

Robert Quinn doesn’t want to go anywhere. Despite watching Khalil Mack leave via trade, and despite seeing the Bears sign younger talent instead of big-name veterans, Quinn says that not only does he expect to stay in Chicago, he wants to stay in Chicago.

But according to Ian Rapoport, several teams are interested in making a move for Quinn.

“Teams are sniffing around on him for a possible trade,” Rapoport tweeted. “One of several veteran names being discussed.”

Just because teams are “sniffing around” doesn’t mean Quinn is going anywhere. At this time of year, teams are constantly fielding calls on potential trades. Opposing GMs know the Bears are trying to add young talent to their roster, and only have six draft picks as things currently stand. Why not see what it would take to pry a player of Quinn’s caliber away from Chicago?

As for the other “veteran names” being discussed, there aren’t many other players Rapoport could be talking about. Eddie Jackson certainly qualifies as an intriguing vet, who would elevate the profile of many defenses. But with a hefty contract and coming off two sub-par seasons, it’s hard to imagine the Bears receiving any trade offers for Jackson they couldn’t refuse. David Montgomery also fits the bill, but Matt Eberflus has singled out the running back as the exact type of player he looks for in his new program. That makes trading Montgomery away seem unlikely, too. Roquan Smith is a veteran at this point, but he’s probably untouchable in Poles’ and Eberflus’ eyes.

Could some team come through with a draft day deal for Quinn, or Jackson, or another player that the Bears simply can’t refuse? Of course. But just because teams are asking about trades doesn’t mean anything serious is in the works.

