Report: NFL takes rare step of creating 'all-star' officiating crew for Rams-Chiefs

NFL fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Rams matchup, which pits the teams with the best record in the league (both 9-1) against one another.

The league is as well, and has taken steps to ensure that the matchup gets the best officiating crew possible.

‘All-star’ officiating crew

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, the NFL made an unusual decision for the game: it assigned an “all-star” officiating crew, adding to the playoff feel of the Chiefs-Rams game.

Clete Blakeman is the referee, but will only have two members of his regular crew with him — umpire Ramon George and down judge Dana McKenzie. The other five officials were taken from four other officiating crews.

Referee Clete Blakeman will lead an ‘all-star’ officiating crew for Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game. (AP)

Seifert wrote that it is rare that the NFL would utilize this approach for a regular-season game, and may have never happened before. Other than extenuating circumstances like health reasons or scheduling, crews generally remain the same throughout the regular season for continuity and to promote familiarity among crew members.

The NFL has all-star crews during the playoffs, with postseason assignments given based on performance and seniority.

New approach to officiating?

The league seems to be taking a harder stance this season when it comes to officiating.

Last month, down judge Hugo Cruz became the first official to be fired in-season for performance reasons, after a notable missed false start call against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs-Rams game was originally scheduled to be played in Mexico City, but poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium forced the league to move it back to Los Angeles.

Here is the full crew for Monday’s game, as published on the game’s flip card:

Referee Clete Blakeman

Umpire Ramon George

Down judge Dana McKenzie

Line judge Rusty Baynes (normally on John Hussey’s crew)

Field judge Dale Shaw (Jerome Boger)

Side judge Brad Freeman (Clay Martin)

Back judge Tony Steratore (Boger)

Replay official Jim Lapentina (Brad Allen)

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports NFL:

• Jon Gruden, Derek Carr argue on Raiders’ sideline

• Bad dejá vu: Alex Smith suffers awful injury 33 years to the day after Joe Theismann

• Wetzel: Despite Condoleezza Rice rumors, NFL is still boys’ club

