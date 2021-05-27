Report: NFL suspends Jared Veldheer six games

The NFL has suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The reason for Veldheer’s suspension is unclear.

Veldheer nearly played for two teams in the same postseason last season. He saw action for the Colts in their loss to the Bills before the Packers signed Veldheer off the Colts’ practice squad the following week.

Veldheer, though, went on the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list before their divisional-round game.

Veldheer, who turns 34 next month, has played only three regular-season games the past two seasons. He has appeared in 121 games, starting 114, in 11 seasons since the Raiders made him a third-round choice.

