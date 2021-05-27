Report: NFL suspends Jared Veldheer six games

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The NFL has suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for the first six weeks of the 2021 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The reason for Veldheer’s suspension is unclear.

Veldheer nearly played for two teams in the same postseason last season. He saw action for the Colts in their loss to the Bills before the Packers signed Veldheer off the Colts’ practice squad the following week.

Veldheer, though, went on the Packers’ COVID-19 reserve list before their divisional-round game.

Veldheer, who turns 34 next month, has played only three regular-season games the past two seasons. He has appeared in 121 games, starting 114, in 11 seasons since the Raiders made him a third-round choice.

Report: NFL suspends Jared Veldheer six games originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.