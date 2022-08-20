Report: NFL settled with Watson to avoid financial and PR costs

The settlement between the NFL and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson brought a conclusion but not closure for many. Some fans, media and employees of the league are not satisfied with the resolution while some, mostly fans of the Browns, Clemson or Watson himself, believe the punishment is fine or even too strong.

Given the scenario that played out with the NFL appealing to itself Judge Sue Robinson’s six-game suspension, it makes a lot of sense for Watson’s side to settle. The NFL had made it clear that they wanted at least a full-year suspension and now had the power to enact their desire.

The league settling when it could get the consequences it wanted was an interesting decision. According to Charles Robinson, some around the NFL were not happy with the outcome. Robinson’s sources made it clear that there was two reasons the league settled: Money and public relations.

With a number of legal issues ongoing including with Jon Gruden and Brian Flores, Robinson noted the financial concerns:

And for those who haven’t been paying attention, the league’s legal bills are believed to be considerably spiraling.

Based on his sources, Robinson also noted that Judge Robinson’s ruling could have opened up Pandora’s box if legal recourse was sought by Watson:

The last thing the NFL wants is someone building a decades-long list of every potential violation of the personal-conduct policy committed during the tenure of every club owner in the league. There’s a chance that could have happened if Watson had been suspended for a year. And I think the motivation for it was fueled by Robinson’s decision, which vividly painted the NFL as a corporation that is creating standards of player justice as it goes along.

In the end, the NFL got the longest conduct policy discipline ever and Watson gets to return to the field in 2022. There are no winners, only the chance to close this chapter for Watson, the Browns and the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire