Report: NFL set to announce 17-game regular season schedule

The NFL is looking to make a big change in the regular season schedule for the first time in a long time.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL will be announcing an expansion to go from 16 regular-season games to a 17-game regular season.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

Back in February, Mark Maske from the Washington Post reported that the league was considering the change, as well as reducing preseason games to just three.

Even as soon as the 2021 season.

Since 1978, the NFL has played 16 games in the regular season.

NBC’s own Peter King broke down some major expectations for a 17-game season back in February as well:

There will be no extra bye week—there will be 17 games across 18 weekends.

The Super Bowl—scheduled for Feb. 6—will likely be pushed back one week to Feb. 13.

The two conferences are expected to swap hosting extra week of the season every year—the AFC will have the honors of hosting the 17th game in 2021, though Maske reported on Friday that may change in 2022, when the league wants to use some of those games as neutral-site contests for international play.

King also mentioned that the 17th game will be played between cross-conference opponents based on the 2020 standings.

Per John Breech of CBS Sports laid out the following matchups. And the Seattle Seahawks are expected to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seahawks at Steelers for a 17th game -- makes perfect sense — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 28, 2021

Packers at Chiefs

Bears at Raiders

Vikings at Chargers

Lions at Broncos

Seahawks at Steelers

Rams at Ravens

Cardinals at Browns

49ers at Bengals

Saints at Titans

Buccaneers at Colts

Panthers at Texans

Falcons at Jaguars

Washington at Bills

Giants at Dolphins

Cowboys at Patriots

Eagles at Jets

The vote for the purposed new schedule is expected to start on either Tuesday or Wednesday.