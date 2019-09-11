Report: NFL to “give serious consideration” to putting Antonio Brown on exempt list

A statement from the Patriots indicated that the NFL will be investigating the allegations of rape and sexual assault levied in a lawsuit filed against wide receiver Antonio Brown on Tuesday.

Given the nature of the allegations, one of the questions that the league will face is whether or not to place Brown on the Commissioner-Exempt list while that investigation plays out. Brown would be paid while on the list, but he would be ineligible to participate in Patriots games or practices.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the NFL will “give serious consideration” to putting Brown on that list. One source told Maske that placement on the list is something the league “is going to have to focus on” in the coming days, although it is unclear if any decision would be made before the Patriots play the Dolphins in Week Two.

Brown’s accuser Britney Taylor has expressed a willingness to meet with the league as part of any investigation and league officials are expected to meet on Wednesday about next steps.