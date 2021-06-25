Report: NFL sees players COVID-19 vaccination rates outperform their age group

Report: 65 percent of NFL players have had one COVID-19 shot originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a hot topic of conversation around the National Football League and whether players will or won't take it ahead of the 2021 season.

Last week, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley made headlines for his decision not to take the vaccine. As did Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat who stated that he wasn't persuaded when deciding on whether or to take the vaccine despite Washington Football coach Ron Rivera bringing in an expert to answer questions.

Nonetheless, most NFL players appear to be on board with taking the vaccine, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that 65 percent of the league's players have had at least one shot, per NFL medical officer Allen Sills.

Schefter offered some details on how the percentage of vaccinated players mirrors the number when it comes to the rest of the country receiving the vaccine. However, when it comes to their age group, NFL players are leading the charge to get vaccinated.

According to Schefter, 48 percent of Americans between the ages of 18 and 24 have received the vaccine. Meanwhile, for ages 25 through 39, that percentage is 50. As a result, players in the NFL are outperforming the rest of the country when it comes to those specific age groups.

A few months ago, the Washington Football Team had worked with the Maryland National Guard about using FedEx Field as a possible destination for a mass vaccination site. The league itself has said it won't require players to get the vaccine but has put a number of incentives in place to encourage them to get the shot with regulations that will allow vaccinated players to largely return to their pre-pandemic work life.

"Honestly, I would hope and like our guys to get vaccinated so we can get heard immunity," Rivera, who got vaccinated in April, said earlier this month. "But like I said, we just have to respect everybody's desires. If that puts us in a position where we're going to have to go through some protocols, then so be it. We'll do so together as a team."