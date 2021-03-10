Report: NFL salary cap down 8% from 2020 at $182.5 million originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A month after the NFL told teams the salary cap wouldn't be lower than $180 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the cap will be set at $182.5 million for the 2021-22 season.

That's 8% (down $16.3 million) less than the cap was set at last season - $198.2 million.

Teams must be compliant with that cap number by the start of the league's new calendar year on March 17 at 4 p.m., three days after free agent negotiations are allowed to take place.

After a 92% decrease in fan attendance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL's first drop in revenues since 2011 meant the cap was always expected to be lowered for this season.

General managers and executives will now have some tough decisions on their hands. For Washington, who already released 2020 Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, their cap situation is comparatively good relative to other teams.

Smith's release provided Washington with the fourth-best salary cap space at $52 million, but then an $18 million franchise tag to Brandon Scherff lowered that to around $34 million.

While the $182.5 million is a baseline number, the Washington Football Team adds another $15.8 million of unused cap from last season.

All that is to say: Look for head coach Ron Rivera and new general manager Martin Mayhew to be aggressive during free agency.