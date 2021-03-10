Report: NFL salary cap at $182.5 million in 2021

Mark Lane
·1 min read

The NFL salary cap was expected to decline in 2021, and now the official figures have been released.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the salary cap for the 2021 season will be $182.5 million, down from $198.2 million in 2020.

The numbers for the 2021 salary cap were based on the revenue generated during the 2020 season, which saw inequities in stadium attendance with some cities allowing fans at a reduced capacities and some cities not allowing fans at all.

“[The] salary cap is this year what the salary cap is this year because it was based on a projection from last year’s revenue,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith told reporters on July 17, 2020. “Next year’s salary cap will be projected on revenue this year if nothing happens, if the [collective bargaining agreement] operates the way the CBA is going to operate.”

For the salary cap-strapped Houston Texans, a drop in the salary cap is not what they needed as they seek to rebuild from a 4-12 season without their first and second-round picks to use.

List

Draft Wire mock sends Texans' Deshaun Watson to Dolphins for LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase and more

draft-wire-texans-trade-deshaun-watson-dolphins-jamarr-chase
draft-wire-texans-trade-deshaun-watson-dolphins-jamarr-chase

Recommended Stories

  • DUI charges against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon dismissed

    DUI charges against Broncos RB Melvin Gordon have been dismissed. Had Gordon been found guilty, he likely would've been given a 3-game suspension by the NFL. Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million contract with Denver in 2020 and totaled 1,144 yards from scrimmage with 10 TDs

  • Saints releasing Emmanuel Sanders; veteran WR says goodbye

    The New Orleans Saints released WR Emmanuel Sanders as a salary cap cut, which he confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account.

  • NFL free agents 2021: Top 10 tight ends

    The Patriots need to upgrade what was the NFL's worst tight end position last year. Here are the top 10 free-agent options for them to consider.

  • 7 NFL players not franchise tagged that the Bills could target

    Players that were not recently franchise tagged that the Buffalo Bills could have interest in.

  • Report: NFL salary cap down 8% from 2020 at $182.5 million

    A month after the NFL said the salary cap wouldn't be lower than $180 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the cap will be set at $182.5 million for the 2021-22 season.

  • Report: Saints clearing cap space with flurry of moves

    The New Orleans Saints released wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders and reportedly restructured the contracts of offensive lineman Andrus Peat and safety Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday, clearing nearly $16 million in cap space. The Saints are also expected to release linebacker Kwon Alexander in the coming days, a move that would clear another $13 million in cap space. Sanders, who turns 34 on March 17, would have counted $10.5 million against the salary cap in 2021.

  • What to do with the 3rd pick in a fantasy baseball draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers pre-draft advice for the 3rd draft position in fantasy baseball.

  • Pro Football Focus says WR Will Fuller is an overrated free agent

    Pro Football Focus believes that Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller is one of the more overrated free agent targets in 2021.

  • NFL sets 2021 salary cap figure; what it means for Titans

    After months of uncertainty, the 2021 NFL salary cap figure has been set.

  • Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

    Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work. The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million [more]

  • Saints reach contract agreement with RB Dwayne Washington

    The New Orleans Saints re-signed another pending free agent by agreeing to a contract extension with special teams ace RB Dwayne Washington.

  • Britton Bound For Surgery

    Drew Silva runs through a number of injury updates in Wednesday's Spring Training Daily, including Zack Britton's unfortunate elbow diagnosis. (AP)

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: A Carlos Carrasco update and Taijuan Walker's debut

    Here's what happened in Mets Land on Tuesday, in case you missed it.

  • Jets' salary cap situation after NFL set cap for 2021 season

    The NFL salary cap has been set at $182.5 million for the season, and the Jets have a lot of room to work with.

  • 5 free-agent guards the Rams should target

    If the Rams are seeking guard help, these five players could be affordable options.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • Jan Blachowicz overpowers Israel Adesanya to retain light heavyweight title at UFC 259

    Blachowicz cemented the fight by taking Adesanya down in each of the final two rounds and basically holding him on his back for more than half the round.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.