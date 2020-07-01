Report: NFL preseason to be cut in half for 2020

The NFL preseason will be cut from four games down to two for the 2020 season, Pro Football Talk reported on Wednesday.

2020 preseason has been cut in half, per source. Post coming at PFT. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 1, 2020

The two games being dropped from the schedule are Week 1 and Week 4 of the preseason, according to Pro Football Talk, For the Redskins, this means the team will no longer play the Tennesee Titans or Baltimore Ravens.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars will remain on the schedule. Both of those games are on the road, meaning the Redskins will have no home preseason games in 2020.

The decision to limit the number of preseason games is the latest measure taken by the league to try and keep players safe and healthy amid the coronavirus pandemic to ensure that a regular season will be played. Still, plenty of questions about how teams will operate once training camp begins at the end of July remain.

For some, the slimming down of the preseason is something that has been requested for years. Two fewer games limit the chances for injury prior to the regular season. However, for others deep down the roster, it is a lost opportunity to take in valuable snaps.

Redskins rookies and fringe-roster players need the preseason as a way to grow comfortable in the system and show that they are deserving of playing time. The same could be said for quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who can use as many additional reps as possible as he enters year No. 2 with a new offensive coordinator and new weapons.

In 2020, there will be less time to make that happen.

