Report: NFL planning to host fans at 20 percent capacity at Super Bowl LV

If you were hoping to attend the Super Bowl in 2020, you’re in luck. The NFL is planning to host Super Bowl LV with 20 percent fans in attendance, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Super Bowl LV will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7, 2021. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed fans at games in 2020.

One other note to the limited seating now expected at Super Bowl LV: If a Week 18 is added to this regular season, the off week would be eliminated and Super Bowl LV would stay on February 7. pic.twitter.com/wANGPM1Z7f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2020

Fans who attend Super Bowl LV will be in pods six feet apart, according to Schefter. They will also be required to wear masks.

NFL leaves open the possibility of games happening in Week 18

With all the uncertainty COVID-19 has added to the season, the NFL wants the date of the Super Bowl to remain the same. If the league has to add a Week 18 to make up for postponements, the Super Bowl will still take place Feb. 7, according to Schefter. In that scenario, the league would eliminate the off week after the Championship Round of the playoffs so it could still hold the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.

The NFL has not added a Week 18 yet, though that could become a possibility if games get postponed later in the season. For now, the league has been able to move bye weeks or play games on different days of the week to make up for COVID-19 postponements.

