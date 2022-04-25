Report: NFL planning Christmas Day tripleheader

Football is trying to step on basketball’s turf.

Traditionally, the NBA is the sport that comes back out on Christmas Day each year having games slated for that holiday. Now the NFL wants to join the party.

According to NFL broadcasting VP Mike North via WGR-550 radio in Buffalo, the NFL will have games slated for Christmas Day in 2022. There will be a tripleheader as transcribed by Touchdown Wire:

“We’ll play one game on CBS in the afternoon, one game on Fox in the afternoon, and our regular Sunday night game on NBC,” North said. “Christmas, when it falls on an NFL game day, we’ve had a lot of success there, all due respect to our friends at the NBA.” … the bulk of the weekend’s games will be played on Saturday, December 24. There also will be a Christmas Eve night game on NFL Network.

The Thursday night opener in LA?

Another Thanksgiving game? What does the 2022 NFL schedule have in store for the Bills? NFL VP of Broadcasting Mike North joined me for our annual chat. More…and the link to listen here: https://t.co/sXL8jRJRFx via @WGR550 — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) April 19, 2022

The Buffalo Bills and rest of the league will see their full 2022 schedules released on May 12.

