Report: NFL has pictures of Titans players not wearing masks at team facility

Sources: As part of Monday's conference call with HCs and GMs, the NFL showed the group pictures of Titans players breaking protocol by not wearing masks in the team facility. Part of a presentation that also showed the Raiders' charity event, coaches on the the sideline, etc. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2020





During a conference call with NFL head coaches and general managers on Monday to address COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the Tennessee Titans’ outbreak, the league reportedly revealed pictures of Titans players breaking protocol by not wearing masks while at the team’s facility.

The news comes from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s MMQB, whose report comes on the heels of Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reporting that Titans players gathered for a workout while the team’s facility was closed even though they had been instructed not to do so.

On Wednesday, it was also revealed that the Titans had two more positive COVID-19 tests from players after not seeing a positive result in each of the past two days.

Up until this point, it has been hard to blame the Titans for the first outbreak of the 2020 NFL season that led to a postponement of their Week 4 game and currently leaves the Week 5 contest against the Buffalo Bills up in the air.

However, making that case is becoming increasingly difficult with every new piece of information that comes out. If all or even some of this proves to be true, the Titans will be looking at a punishment from the league — and quite possibly a hefty one.

Related