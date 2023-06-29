Report: NFL officially investigating Tyreek Hill’s alleged assault

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been in hot water recently after he allegedly assaulted a boat employee roughly two weeks ago.

Since then, Hill has been investigated by the police, who reportedly have finished their look into the case for now, according to reports. The employee would have to pursue criminal charges for the wideout for him to suffer any legal consequences.

Now, according to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater, the NFL has requested the video of the incident.

This comes a day after the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that the police report stated that Hill offered the employee $200 after the alleged assault.

Even if the 29-year-old isn’t charged criminally, the NFL could still punish him under the personal conduct policy with a fine, suspension or a combination of the two.

