Report: NFL officially announce 17-game regular season schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL is looking to make a big change in the regular season schedule for the first time in a long time.

And now it seems to be set and stone

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has officially announced an expansion to go from 16 regular-season games to a 17-game regular season.

A 17-game regular season is now official. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2021

Back in February, Mark Maske from the Washington Post reported that the league was considering the change, as well as reducing preseason games to just three.

Even as soon as the 2021 season.

Since 1978, the NFL has played 16 games in the regular season.

NBC’s own Peter King broke down some major expectations for a 17-game season back in February as well:

There will be no extra bye week—there will be 17 games across 18 weekends.

The Super Bowl—scheduled for Feb. 6—will likely be pushed back one week to Feb. 13.

The two conferences are expected to swap hosting extra week of the season every year—the AFC will have the honors of hosting the 17th game in 2021, though Maske reported on Friday that may change in 2022, when the league wants to use some of those games as neutral-site contests for international play.

King also mentioned that the 17th game will be played between cross-conference opponents based on the 2020 standings.

Adam Schefter also listed some interesting matches that are now created due to the added week.

Here are a few:

Intriguing 2021 regular-season games created today with the official addition of a 18th week:



🏈New Orleans at Tennessee

🏈Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

🏈Green Bay at Kansas City

🏈N.Y. Giants at Miami

🏈Dallas at New England. https://t.co/YtZb65rNr2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2021

John Breech of CBS Sports laid out some other matchups a few months back. the Seattle Seahawks are expected to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Story continues

Seahawks at Steelers for a 17th game -- makes perfect sense — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 28, 2021

Bears at Raiders

Vikings at Chargers

Lions at Broncos

Seahawks at Steelers

Rams at Ravens

Cardinals at Browns

49ers at Bengals

Panthers at Texans

Falcons at Jaguars

Washington at Bills

Eagles at Jets

The owners have made it official, the NFL will now play 17 games and one less preseason game.

The season cant come soon enough!